The Likud party said it had submitted 775 complaints to Israel’s Central Elections Committee over documented, according to the party, cases of improper conduct and attempted fraud at polling stations in localities with an Arab majority. The party’s election integrity representative, Sagi Kaisler, accused the committee of allegedly disregarding reports of violations in favor of high voter turnout, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Reports of possible violations

Earlier the same day, Likud reported 620 reports of unusual incidents and suspected violations at polling stations in the Arab sector. According to the party, the information was collected through a network of more than 1,500 of its representatives across the country.

About one-third of the reports concerned the recording of voters’ personal data and the transfer of information outside polling stations. Another 66 reports, Likud said, were related to possible violations involving ballot papers and envelopes. In 26 cases, the reports concerned difficulties in verifying voters’ identities and in exercising the authority of polling station committee members, while another 17 reports concerned violence and threats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims of missing envelopes

At the party headquarters, they said that 10 sealed envelopes had disappeared at a polling station in Fassuta. They also said that in Jadeidi-Makr, a discrepancy of 11 envelopes was found between their number and the recorded number of voters.

Likud headquarters also criticized an order by the director general of the Central Elections Committee aimed at preventing crowding. The party believes that such an instruction could weaken compliance with voter identification requirements and voting procedures. Kaisler called for an immediate investigation into the suspicions, the involvement of independent observers, and ensuring transparency of the vote.

Read us on