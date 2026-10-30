In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party claimed without evidence that the election was allegedly stolen after results showed that his bloc won 53 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. The main opposition won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties won 19, PBS NewsHour reports.

The vote count has been completed, but the results still need to be certified and submitted to Israel’s president next Wednesday.

Review of interference suspicions

The head of Israel’s election commission, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, said there were “serious suspicions” of possible foreign interference and asked the Shin Bet security service to conduct a review. In a letter, he said he could not confirm the claims.

After that, Likud claimed that the election was allegedly stolen, linking this to unconfirmed claims of external interference. Israeli media reported that party representatives accused Qatar. Doha rejected the accusations, calling them “absurd and dangerous.”

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The election commission said the review is based on classified intelligence information. Its acting director general, Din Livne, stressed that the investigation does not affect the results that will be submitted to the president and does not concern any specific population group. The commission also said claims of systemic violations of election integrity are unfounded.

Coalition talks

Netanyahu’s main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, accused Likud of trying to delegitimize the results because of its defeat. Representatives of Arab parties also said there was a campaign of incitement against Arab citizens of Israel.

A majority of 61 seats is needed to control the Knesset. Opposition forces could potentially form one with the support of Arab parties. Eisenkot said he was open to cooperating with them under certain conditions. While talks on forming a coalition continue, Netanyahu remains head of government.

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