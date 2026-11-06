Full compliance with the new annual limit for fine particulate matter PM2.5 of 25 µg/m³ could have prevented approximately 233,668 premature deaths in China based on 2024 figures. This projection was published by News-Medical, citing a study by researchers at Peking University of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Academy for Environmental Planning.

The new standard and calculations

In 2026, China revised its national ambient air quality standards, setting the annual PM2.5 standard at 25 µg/m³. An interim limit of 30 µg/m³ is envisaged for the 2026–2030 period. The researchers analyzed data on PM2.5 concentrations, population size, and the relationship between pollution and mortality in mainland China in 2013–2024.

According to their estimates, with full compliance with the 25 µg/m³ limit in 2024, the number of PM2.5-related deaths could have fallen by 16.1%. The uncertainty range of the estimate is from 198,354 to 270,734 deaths. By comparison, compliance with the previous standard of 35 µg/m³ could have prevented 53,985 deaths.

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The greatest effect for lung and heart diseases

Under the scenario with a 25 µg/m³ limit, the authors project the most significant reduction in mortality from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — by 22.8%. The figure could decline by 18.4% for stroke and lung cancer, by 18% for lower respiratory infections, and by 16% for ischemic heart disease.

At the same time, the expected reduction in mortality associated with dementia and type 2 diabetes is estimated at only 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. The authors separately cautioned that the estimate for dementia should be interpreted carefully because of a weaker evidence base.

Changes in pollution levels

China introduced an annual PM2.5 limit of 35 µg/m³ in 2012. According to the study, the population-weighted PM2.5 exposure level in the country declined from 62.8 µg/m³ in 2013 to 29.7 µg/m³ in 2024. The share of mortality that the authors attribute to PM2.5 fell from 32.5% in 2015 to 22.6% in 2024.

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