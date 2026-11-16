Taiwanese tennis players Lin Tzu-yu and Tian Hsiao-wen won the gold medal in the women’s WD20 doubles event at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. In the final, they defeated China’s Hou Chunxiao and Xiong Guiyan.

Victory after losing the first game

The Taiwanese duo lost the first game 10-12, but then won the next three — 11-9, 11-2 and 13-11. As Taipei Times reports, Lin and Tian had already faced Hou and Xiong in the gold-medal match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games last month. The Taiwanese athletes also became champions then.

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Points for Paralympic qualification

The World Para Table Tennis Championships are held once every four years. The tournament is the main standalone global event in the sport and provides important ranking points for qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Lin said that after the Asian Para Games, she and Tian quickly resumed training because the world championship was important for the rankings and Paralympic selection. Taiwan President William Lai congratulated the athletes on their victory. Taiwan’s Ministry of Sports said it would continue supporting para-athletes as part of preparations for the 2028 Games and develop the support system for adaptive sports.

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