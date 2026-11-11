Lina Attalah, the head of the independent Egyptian media outlet Mada Masr, is due to appear before a criminal court in Egypt on Wednesday. The case will be retried after the journalist was sentenced in absentia to one year in prison in 2024, France 24 reports.

In absentia verdict and fine

Attalah was found guilty in absentia of operating a news website without a licence and publishing false news. She learned of the verdict only last month, when she was released from custody after an expedited hearing in another case involving similar charges.

In that case, the journalist was fined 3 million Egyptian pounds — approximately $56,000. The court also ordered the closure of Mada Masr, which France 24 describes as Egypt’s leading independent media outlet. Attalah said the outlet had repeatedly applied for a licence over eight years, but its applications had remained unanswered for years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UN and rights groups react

On Tuesday, the UN criticised what it described as escalating attacks on press freedom in Egypt, including the persecution, prosecution and harassment of independent journalists. Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Office, said Attalah’s case raised fresh concerns about due process and a fair trial.

Amnesty International and other rights groups called the current campaign against the media unprecedented after authorities arrested the entire staff of the fact-checking platform Matsadaash in September. Six journalists remain in custody pending trial, which has been extended several times. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, they were allegedly tortured and forced to record fabricated confessions. The actions of the Egyptian authorities were also criticised by US lawmakers, the European Union and 135 human rights and media organisations.

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