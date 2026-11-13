Racing Bulls, Red Bull's second Formula 1 team, will retain Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson in its driver line-up for the 2027 season. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Line-up decision

Red Bull considered replacing 24-year-old New Zealander Lawson with Bulgarian Formula 2 driver Nikola Tsolov. The company decided to assess the current driver pair for another season. According to BBC Sport, Tsolov is expected to serve as a reserve driver for both Red Bull teams next year, although he was not mentioned in Racing Bulls' official line-up announcement.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane called this line-up the best for the team and highlighted the combination of experience and ambition. According to him, both drivers demonstrated ability and potential throughout the season, while also progressing both individually and as a pair.

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Drivers' results

Lawson previously raced alongside Max Verstappen for the main Red Bull team in the 2025 season, but after two races he was moved back to Racing Bulls. This season, he again drove for Red Bull at the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix while regular driver Isack Hadjar was recovering from a broken wrist.

Nineteen-year-old Briton Lindblad made his Formula 1 debut this season. Lawson outqualified his teammate by 13:9 and scored more than twice as many points. Racing Bulls is fifth in the Constructors' Championship with 114 points, 45 points ahead of Alpine.

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