In South Korea, the women’s emergency hotline 1366 received 293,407 calls in 2024, of which 148,884, or 50.7%, concerned domestic violence. This was reported by Korea Herald, citing the Korean Women’s Human Rights Promotion Agency.

Number of calls

The annual number of calls to the hotline has remained at around 290,000 since 2022. In 2022, the service received 289,848 calls, and in 2023, it received 294,328. The hotline was established in 1998 to report sexual and domestic violence, including stalking and violence in relationships.

After domestic violence, the most common category of calls directly related to violence was stalking, with 14,553 calls, or 5%. Another 14,117 calls, or 4.8%, concerned sexual violence, while 11,338, or 3.9%, concerned violence in relationships.

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Nature of calls

In 71.8% of domestic violence cases, both physical and emotional violence were reported. In two-thirds of such cases, the perpetrators were a husband or wife; in 18.6%, they were parents; and in 6.7%, they were children.

Among calls concerning sexual violence, 45.6% involved rape, 36.5% involved other forms of sexual violence, and 11.1% involved sexual harassment. In 83.1% of such cases, the victims knew the perpetrator; 18.9% concerned people they knew from work.

Victims themselves made 84% of all calls, while another 12.8% came from police and other related organizations. Among callers in 2024 were 14,290 foreign nationals, including 5,244 Vietnamese citizens. Men accounted for about 6% of callers, and around one-third of them called as victims of crimes.

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