French football club Lyon has appointed 43-year-old Spaniard Carlos Vicens as its new head coach. His contract will run until June 2028. Vicens replaces Paulo Fonseca, who left the team last week to take charge of Sporting.

Contract until 2028

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the club said that Vicens’ approach to the game, his demanding standards and his focus on player development align with Lyon’s strategy. The team currently sits fifth in the French league standings and 13th in the Europa League.

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Experience in Portugal and England

Last month, Vicens left Portuguese side Braga, where he had worked for 15 months. Under his leadership, the club reached the semi-finals of the 2025/26 Europa League. From 2021 to 2025, he was part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at England’s Manchester City.

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