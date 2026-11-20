Lyonnes beat Arsenal 2-0 in a Women’s Champions League match at Meadow Park. The French team moved to the top of the league-phase table and has not conceded a goal in the tournament with one round remaining. The defeat deprived the London club of realistic chances of qualifying directly for the quarter-finals.

Goals by Brand and Dumornay

Jule Brand opened the scoring in the 24th minute, finishing Vicky Becho’s cross from the right flank. After the break, Melchie Dumornay doubled the visitors’ advantage: Tabitha Chawinga crossed from the left, Marie-Antoinette Katoto laid the ball off to her teammate, and Dumornay sent it into the roof of the net with a powerful strike.

As The Guardian reports, Lyonnes controlled the game in the first half: the visitors had possession for nearly 69% of the time and registered 12 shots compared with Arsenal’s one. According to the final match statistics, Lyonnes took 23 shots, eight of them on target. Arsenal had seven shots and hit the target only once.

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Final match against Inter

Following the defeat, Arsenal are eighth in the table. In December, Renée Slegers’ team will play their final league-phase match against Inter. The Italian club need a victory over the London side to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Arsenal can still secure a seeded place in the playoffs.

Before the Champions League match, Lyonnes beat Saint-Malo 1-0 in the French championship, making 11 changes to the lineup. Arsenal drew 1-1 with London City Lionesses the day before.

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