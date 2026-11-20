In the United States, correspondence showed that lawyer Cleta Mitchell, who took part in Donald Trump's attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, asked the Department of Justice to urgently advance pardons for people who signed false certificates declaring Trump's victory in their states. The Guardian reports, citing documents obtained by the organization American Oversight through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In the autumn of 2025, Mitchell contacted Ed Martin, who served as a pardon attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice. At the time, Martin was working on a memorandum concerning possible presidential pardons for participants in the scheme known as fake electors. Criminal cases against some of these people were ongoing in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Request to expedite pardons

In her letter, Mitchell stressed that action should be taken before trials begin. She said that further hearings could cause significant financial and emotional costs for Trump supporters and asked Martin to let her know how she could help expedite the process. The official's response was brief: he thanked her for the information and called it useful.

According to the publication, a person familiar with the work on the pardons said that Martin had been dealing with the matter for several months. Mitchell did not respond to journalists' request for comment.

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Federal decision and state cases

On November 10, 2025, Trump granted a blanket pardon to the fake electors. At the same time, the U.S. president has broad authority to pardon federal crimes, but not offenses handled at the state level. Therefore, this decision had no legal impact on criminal proceedings in the states.

Mitchell, however, promoted a legal position according to which a federal pardon could also affect state proceedings, since the electors' activities are regulated by the U.S. Constitution and the federal Electoral Count Act. In Wisconsin, the criminal case against three organizers of the scheme remains pending, while proceedings in Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada stalled for reasons unrelated to the pardons.

After the pardons were granted, Martin described it in correspondence as a “long-term project” and said he was glad to bring it to completion.

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