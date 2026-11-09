Iran held talks on acquiring port facilities and oil terminals in China to create a hub for supplying sanctioned oil. OilPrice reports this, citing Iran International and confidential correspondence of Iranian officials.

Terminals and storage facilities

According to the documents, Iran’s acting oil minister, Hamid Bovard, wrote that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had been negotiating the purchase of port infrastructure and terminals in China. Tehran also reportedly sought to obtain long-term leases for large oil storage facilities at several locations in China.

Sources in Iran’s Oil Ministry told Iran International that Iran had allegedly gained control over port facilities at three locations in China, as well as stakes in berths in Shandong province. Independent Chinese oil refiners known as teapots operate in this region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Supplies under sanctions

The correspondence, which Iran International links to former adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani, refers to instructions for intermediaries to continue using shadow fleet vessels to sustain trade with China. According to the outlet, tankers controlled by Shamkhani’s son, Hossein Shamkhani, transported Iranian oil to terminals and storage facilities controlled by Iran in China.

OilPrice also notes that vessel-tracking services estimated that Iranian oil exports had declined since August, while inventories in floating storage were decreasing. Kpler’s head of crude analytics, Homayoun Falakshahi, told The Wall Street Journal last month that no oil remained for unloading in China.

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