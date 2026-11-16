The US Environmental Protection Agency’s Aspect aircraft, designed to rapidly detect chemical substances during emergencies, can no longer identify chemicals in the air within minutes. As The Guardian reports, the EPA Office of Inspector General found in June that data from onboard sensors must now be analyzed manually. This process takes about a week and cannot promptly assist in making an evacuation decision.

The single-engine Cessna Aspect was used during emergencies involving toxic chemicals, oil spills and radiation risks. Over 25 years, it carried out more than 80 emergency flights, including after Hurricane Katrina and the Deepwater Horizon disaster. At the same time, since the beginning of 2021, the aircraft has been deployed to only seven emergencies.

Decline in the number of flights

Former program manager Mark Thomas, who led it for 18 years, said that 10 years ago the aircraft would have been dispatched to incidents to which it has not flown recently. In particular, Aspect was not deployed after an ammonia leak near a hotel in Weatherford, Oklahoma, where 74 people were affected; a fire at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas; and explosions at a waste-processing facility in Toledo, Ohio, where two workers died.

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Former program employees link its decline to the EPA’s reorganization in 2019. At that time, employees were ordered to move to Texas, where the aircraft was based, or face dismissal. Some experienced specialists left the program, and, according to them, the agency did not replace them with scientists experienced in airborne chemical monitoring.

Disputes over new sensors

Following the inspector’s findings, the EPA awarded Canadian company Telops a $1.7 million contract without competitive bidding to replace the sensors. The equipment is expected to be integrated in early or by mid-2027; until then, the aircraft will likely not be available for chemical emergencies.

Three former Aspect employees told Floodlight that the new systems may be worse at detecting hazardous substances during industrial accidents. Independent spectrometry expert Chris Manning also believes that the new sensors may complement the old ones but are a weak replacement: in his assessment, they are slower, less sensitive and work worse with moving targets. Telops’ parent company, Exosens, responded that its systems use different technology and can identify hundreds of chemical substances after additional analysis.

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