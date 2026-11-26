A FedEx cargo plane overran the runway on Wednesday evening at Miami International Airport in Florida, United States. Due to the incident, which occurred on the eve of Thanksgiving, all but one runway at the airport were closed, and flights were delayed for several hours, Deutsche Welle reports.

Landing incident

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 arrived in Miami from Memphis and left runway 26R at around 8:40 p.m. local time. The incident occurred during heavy rain. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

FedEx said that a problem occurred during landing and that the company is cooperating with investigators. The company said the crew was safe and that there were no reports of injuries. Airport authorities advised passengers to check their flight status with their airlines before traveling.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second runway overrun in three months

This is already the second case of an aircraft leaving the runway in Miami in less than three months. In September, an Amazon cargo plane overran another runway, crossed a road and collided with a van. Five people on the ground were killed then.

Three airport runways converge in its western section, so the FedEx aircraft came to a stop near the site of the previous incident. Less than two weeks before that, a minor collision between Copa and UPS aircraft also occurred on a taxiway.

FedEx resumed MD-11 flights only in May after suspending the operation of this aircraft type. Earlier, a UPS MD-11 aircraft crashed in Kentucky, killing three pilots and 12 people on the ground.

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