In Japan, two likely Russian military aircraft entered territorial airspace near Okino Island in Fukuoka Prefecture on the morning of November 17. Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to the incident, The Japan Times reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Actions by Japanese fighter jets

According to Japan’s defense ministry, the fighter jets warned the crews of the likely Russian aircraft and took other unspecified measures. The aircraft continued through the Tsushima Strait, then flew between Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture and Taiwan, after which they entered the western Pacific Ocean.

The unauthorized entry of foreign military aircraft into Japan’s territorial airspace is extremely rare. Territorial airspace is the space above a state’s territory and its territorial waters within 12 nautical miles, or about 22 kilometers, from the coast.

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Context of the incident

The aggressor state Russia regularly sends military aircraft into international airspace near Japan. The publication notes that this case may have been an attempt to test Tokyo’s response and the reaction speed of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force.

The incident occurred ahead of a trilateral meeting scheduled for Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC forum in Shenzhen, China. Japan’s chief government spokesperson said the day before that Tokyo would “closely monitor the summit.”

According to The Japan Times, relations between Japan and Russia have further deteriorated in recent months following the detention in Moscow of a Hokkaido Shimbun journalist on espionage charges and the separate seizure of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia.

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