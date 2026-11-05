Lithuanian laser manufacturer Litilit has launched a new ultrafast laser factory in Vilnius, Lithuania, reports the South China Morning Post. In the headline of its article, the publication calls the facility the world’s largest factory of this type.

Lithuania’s laser industry

The factory was launched last month in the country’s capital. The South China Morning Post describes it as another sign of Lithuania strengthening its position in laser technologies.

According to the publication’s assessment, the country, with a population of fewer than 3 million people, is strengthening its role in global supply chains for the semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence hardware. Litilit’s expansion comes amid strained relations between Vilnius and Beijing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Relations with China and Taiwan

In 2021, Lithuania allowed a Taiwanese representative office to open in Vilnius. This differed from the established practice of using the word “Taipei” in the names of such institutions.

As the publication writes, China responded by imposing a number of informal trade restrictions on Lithuania. Litilit’s chief executive believes that supply-chain realities may outweigh political posturing.

Read us on