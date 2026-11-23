World No. 1 Luke Littler could face Luke Humphries in the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship based on the preliminary seeding. The PDC World Darts Championship is due to take place at Alexandra Palace from December 11 to January 3, with Littler projected to lead the seeding.

Littler’s potential opponents

As Sky Sports News reports, all darts players in the 128-player draw start from the first round. The top 32 players in the Order of Merit rankings are seeded and cannot meet each other before the third round.

If the higher-seeded players win, Littler could face Dave Chisnall, who is ranked 32nd in the world, in the third round. In the round of 16, his possible opponents would be two-time champion Gary Anderson or Luke Woodhouse.

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In the quarter-finals, Littler could potentially face Michael van Gerwen or Nathan Aspinall. His semi-final opponents could be Humphries or Jonny Clayton, while Gian van Veen or Gerwyn Price could await in the deciding match.

Results ahead of the World Championship

The 19-year-old darts player from Warrington was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts after a surprise defeat to Jermaine Wattimena. This was preceded by quarter-final defeats at the World Series of Darts Finals and the European Championship, as well as a first-round exit at the World Grand Prix.

Littler also failed to qualify for the Players Championships Finals in Minehead, so the World Championship is expected to be his next tournament. After winning the Grand Slam of Darts, where he received £200,000, Price overtook Littler in ranking prize money this season and provisionally rose to third place in the world rankings. Littler remains first, van Veen is second, and Humphries is fourth.

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