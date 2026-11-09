Luke Littler was drawn in Group A alongside Beau Greaves and Niels Zonneveld for the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts, Sky Sports News reports. Littler is the world number one and the two-time reigning champion of the tournament in Wolverhampton.

Previous matches in Group A

Littler and Greaves have previously played each other twice and have one victory each. In August, Littler defeated Greaves 6–5 in the deciding leg at Players Championship 24. In 2025, Greaves beat Littler 6–5 and reached the final of the World Youth Championship.

Zonneveld defeated Littler 6–5 in the quarter-finals of the European Tour in March. In the Players Championship 31 match, Greaves beat Zonneveld 6–3.

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Other groups

2023 Grand Slam of Darts winner Luke Humphries will play in Group I against Joe Cullen and Paolo Nebrida. Group K includes James Wade, Ricky Evans and Cam Crabtree. Lisa Ashton will compete in Group B alongside Jermaine Wattimena and Alan Soutar, while Josh Rock will face Kevin Doets and Tommy Morris in Group C.

Stephen Bunting, Cameron Menzies, Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey, Rob Cross, Gian van Veen, Ross Smith and Nathan Aspinall will also take part in the tournament. The Grand Slam of Darts will be held in Wolverhampton from 14 to 22 November.

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