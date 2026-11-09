The Lithuanian government, according to the Lithuanian portal Delfi, asked Taipei to change the name of the Taiwanese Representation in Vilnius by October 1. South China Morning Post reports this, citing Delfi.

According to Delfi, on September 24, Lithuania’s deputy foreign minister handed a letter to Taipei’s representatives, including the head of the Taiwanese Representation. The letter contained a request to change the institution’s name by October 1, China’s National Day.

Vilnius’ proposals

According to the publication, in exchange Lithuania offered to send a delegation to Taipei at the deputy ministerial level and sign agreements on investment and taxation.

Taipei’s representatives did not answer questions about whether they had already changed or planned to change the representation’s name. At the same time, they told the portal 15min that they did not intend to change it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Contacts with Beijing

South China Morning Post also reported that a delegation of Chinese diplomats was due to arrive in Vilnius for two days of meetings. According to the publication, talks were expected with representatives of Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but not at the ministerial level.

Relations between Vilnius and Beijing worsened after the representation opened in 2021. China removed Lithuania from its customs system, preventing Lithuanian exporters from supplying goods to China. Beijing stated that Vilnius had violated the one-China policy, expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and recalled its own envoy.

The European Union stated that Lithuania had not violated the one-China policy and appealed to the World Trade Organization over the trade restrictions. The case was later discontinued. After coming to power in 2024, Lithuania’s Social Democrat-led government has been trying to improve relations with China.

Lithuania is the only country in Europe where the word “Taiwanese” is used in the name of such a representation. In other European capitals, these institutions are called Taipei.

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