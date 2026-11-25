Lithuania has detained five people suspected of cooperating with a broadcaster controlled by the aggressor state, Russia. According to Anadolu Agency, the Lithuanian Prosecutor General’s Office believes they carried out actions directed against the country in exchange for remuneration.

Contacts with Russian broadcaster

The investigation was launched after initial information was received that a group of Lithuanian citizens may have maintained contacts with representatives of a Russian state broadcaster since autumn 2024.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspects carried out assignments from the broadcaster, including collecting and transmitting information. Investigators also suspect that they prepared and disseminated materials in Lithuania that served Russia’s interests and echoed its propaganda narratives.

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Searches and investigation

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than ten searches at various locations. Lithuanian intelligence services also assisted the investigative actions.

All five detainees were formally notified of suspicions under a provision of Lithuania’s Criminal Code concerning assistance to another state in actions against Lithuania. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted and supervised by the Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office, while the investigation is being carried out by the Organized Crime Investigation Unit of the Vilnius County Police.

Decisions on possible preventive measures are expected in the coming days. The prosecutor’s office said it was not disclosing further details so as not to harm the investigation.

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