Luke Littler will not play at the Players Championship Finals in Minehead and will not defend his title. As Sky Sports News reports, he did not take part in a sufficient number of Players Championship tournaments held behind closed doors. As a result, Littler had no realistic chance of reaching the top 64 of the ProTour rankings and qualifying.

Josh Rock and Nathan Aspinall also failed to reach the finals. At the same time, other leading players qualified. Dutchman Wessel Nijman became the top seed after winning six Players Championship tournaments this year.

First-round pairings

Nijman will face England's Henry Coates in the first round, the last player to qualify for the tournament. Luke Humphries will meet Darryl Pilgrim, while seven-time Players Championship Finals winner Michael van Gerwen will play Connor Scutt.

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Other opening-round pairings include Ross Smith against Michael Smith, Sebastian Bialecki against Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey against Mike De Decker, and Kevin Doets against Richie Edhouse. Beau Greaves will play former Lakeside champion Christian Kist.

Possible second-round matches

Former world champions Gary Anderson and Rob Cross could meet in the second round if they win their opening matches. A second-round meeting between Gerwyn Price and Gian van Veen is also possible, provided they win in the first round.

The tournament will run from November 27 to 29. Organisers will announce the detailed match schedule later. The Players Championship Finals will be the final tournament before the World Darts Championship.

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