Luke Littler defeated Beau Greaves 5:2 in the opening Group A match of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on November 14. With this result, he began his bid to win a third consecutive title at the competition.

Littler's statistics

In the match, Littler hit seven maximums and recorded an average of 109.97. According to Sky Sports, Greaves is the women's Matchplay champion.

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Sky Sports also refers to Littler by the nickname The Nuke. The match against Greaves took place on the first day of the tournament's group stage.

Ross Smith's defeat

In another opening match on the first day, European champion Ross Smith suffered a surprise defeat. The Grand Slam of Darts is being held in Wolverhampton from November 14 to 22. The tournament final is scheduled for November 22.

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