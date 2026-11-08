American golfer Bryson DeChambeau said he would approach the next stage of his career with humility and respect after LIV Golf announced plans for liquidation and the winding down of operations. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the tournament series’ financial plan collapsed this week after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced funding cuts.

DeChambeau’s statement

DeChambeau left the PGA Tour four years ago for LIV Golf, which was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. In a social media post, he said he would not rethink his choice over the past four years and was grateful for the opportunity to play before new and longtime fans in different countries.

The golfer also said he believed in the new format’s ability to bring more people into the game and had made every effort to preserve team golf. He acknowledged that some of his remarks had not helped and referred to Arnold Palmer’s words that no player is bigger than the game itself. In December, DeChambeau plans to compete in Gary Player’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

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The future of LIV Golf players

Former major winners Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed had previously signaled their departure from LIV Golf. Koepka was reinstated to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program.

According to the Financial Times, investment company BC Partners has renewed attempts to create a tournament series that could become LIV Golf’s successor. At the same time, many LIV Golf players who were drawn to the league by substantial fees may face a difficult return to established professional tours.

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