In Sweden, negotiations on forming a government are approaching a decisive phase, said Mikael Damberg, the Social Democratic Party’s spokesperson on financial issues. According to him, it will be very difficult to establish cooperation if the Left Party is not ready for negotiations.

As The Local reports, on Sunday the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Centre Party presented the Left Party with a “starting package” of political reforms that they are jointly prepared to guarantee before continuing negotiations. The proposal was published in an opinion column in the tabloid Expressen.

Left Party’s reaction

Ida Gabrielsson, deputy leader of the Left Party, said on social media platform X that this was not a serious way to conduct negotiations and rejected the proposal. According to her, the party had tried to persuade the other participants not to publish the column in Expressen and instead hold an in-person meeting.

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Rickard Nordin, deputy leader of the Centre Party, suggested that this could be the Left Party’s last chance. Damberg disagreed with that wording but noted that time is running out and that further developments remain uncertain.

Calls for talks with the centre-right

Several representatives of the Centre Party called for ending negotiations with the centre-left bloc and beginning consultations with centre-right forces led by acting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party.

Centre Party Member of the European Parliament Emma Itterell called negotiations with the right-wing bloc the most realistic and responsible option. At the same time, she said that the party does not intend to offer government posts to the Sweden Democrats, on whose support a centre-right minority government would depend. The party’s Västernorrland branch also called for considering talks with the Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats.

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