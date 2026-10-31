Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has launched consultations on a plan to manage 12 official Palestinian refugee camps. The document, prepared by the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, is to define approaches to security, administration and service provision in the camps. Once the consultations are completed, the plan will be submitted to the government for consideration, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Sovereignty and state institutions

Salam stated that the Palestinian camps are located on Lebanese territory, fall under its sovereignty and must be subject to Lebanese law. According to him, the presence of state institutions in the camps must be clear and consistent. He linked the initiative to the principle of the state's exclusive control over weapons and its authority to make decisions on war and peace.

The plan will cover security, the rule of law, as well as social, economic and service conditions. In parallel, a draft law is being prepared to regulate refugees' rights and obligations, including in the areas of employment and social security. The prime minister stressed that Lebanon supports Palestinians' right of return and rejects their permanent resettlement, while UNRWA and the international community should continue to bear responsibility for services for refugees.

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Six months of consultations

Ramez Dimashkieh, head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, described the consultations as an attempt to develop a unified state vision for managing the camps for the first time. According to him, over the next six months, Lebanese and Palestinian sides will discuss security, administrative and legal issues, including the role of security forces, the possibility of introducing a community-oriented policing model, and the powers of the Ministry of Justice.

Dimashkieh noted that all Palestinian groups are to be involved in the process. He also drew attention to changes in the population composition of certain camps: in some of them, Palestinians account for around 30% of residents, while approximately 70% are Syrians or citizens of other countries.

According to UNRWA, as of June 2025, approximately 488,000 Palestinian refugees were registered in Lebanon. At the same time, a Lebanese-Palestinian census conducted in 2017 using a different methodology counted around 174,000 Palestinians living in camps and settlements. The special security regime in the camps dates back to the 1969 Cairo Agreement, which Lebanon's parliament repealed in 1987.

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