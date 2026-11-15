Lebanon is holding talks in Doha, Qatar, on concluding a 20-year agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said after a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman that significant progress had been made in preparing an intergovernmental agreement. The National reports.

LNG supplies and renewable energy

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi was in Doha together with Salam. According to the Lebanese prime minister’s office, the sides are negotiating supplies of Qatari liquefied natural gas for 20 years, as well as renewable energy projects.

Salam said that Lebanese energy officials had arrived in Doha to discuss the technical aspects of the future agreement. He also thanked Qatar for supporting Lebanon in difficult circumstances.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Options for Lebanon’s energy sector

Qatar offered to finance an electricity project in Lebanon. Among the proposals under discussion are projects to increase electricity generation in the country, energy imports through Syria, and the construction of a terminal to receive gas by sea.

Lebanon’s energy sector produces electricity for only a few hours a day, so many residents use expensive private generators. This month, the state electricity company Electricite du Liban began disconnecting government institutions that had not paid their bills. Beirut International Airport was among the institutions facing a possible disconnection, but it agreed on a payment schedule with the company.

Read us on