The Lebanese Armed Forces seized about 264 kg of explosives being smuggled from Syria and detained three people suspected of involvement in the operation. The National reports, citing a military statement.

Seizure at the border

According to the Lebanese army, the explosives were seized on Saturday in the Al-Daoura–Mashari el-Qaa area after monitoring the country’s northern and eastern borders. The items found included 203 kg of C4 plastic explosives and 61 kg of TNT.

The three detainees were identified only by their initials. The military said it had handed the seized materials over to the authorities, while an investigation by judicial bodies is ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate operation in Syria

Separately, Syria’s General Intelligence Service, jointly with internal security forces, reported seizing various types of weapons prepared for smuggling into Lebanon. The operation was carried out in a rural area near Damascus.

Syrian security forces detained one person suspected of involvement in the operation. They are continuing checks to establish the broader network and its possible links to arms-smuggling operations.

Last month, the Lebanese army also reported seizing nearly 250 kg of explosives being smuggled across the border from Syria. At that time, it said four bombs, eight detonators, TNT and electrical wires had been found.

Read us on