Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1, Isak scored late — The Guardian

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a Premier League match in south London. The visitors ended a run of two defeats — to Arsenal in the league and Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

As The Guardian reports, Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring late in the first half. The midfielder headed in Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick delivery. Home supporters were unhappy with referee Tony Harrington's decision to call a foul by Jefferson Lerma on Cody Gakpo, which gave Liverpool the set-piece.

Goals by Wirtz and Isak

In the 54th minute, Florian Wirtz doubled the visitors' lead. He struck first-time after a low pass from Bradley Barcola on the right flank. After conceding a second goal, Crystal Palace created almost no dangerous chances, while Alisson stopped Yeremy Pino's shot following a quick attack.

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Liverpool scored their third goal in the 89th minute: Alexander Isak finished accurately after a touch from Wirtz. In stoppage time, substitute Eddie Nketiah converted a penalty to reduce the home side's deficit. The goal was Crystal Palace's first during a run of four consecutive league defeats.

Home side's chances before the break

Before the break, Crystal Palace had several opportunities to take the lead. Pino hit the crossbar, while Jorgen Strand Larsen scored a goal that was disallowed for offside. Daichi Kamada also had a chance after a pass from Tyrick Mitchell, but his shot was saved by Alisson. After Mac Allister's goal, Liverpool's goalkeeper saved his team again by turning Adam Wharton's shot behind for a corner.

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