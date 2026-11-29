In Liverpool, United Kingdom, on November 29, Liverpool and Everton drew 1-1 in the 249th Merseyside derby. The English Premier League match took place at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Channel NewsAsia reports on the result of the match.

Liverpool's early goal

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute. After Everton's defence failed to clear the ball from the penalty area, Florian Wirtz sent it to Dominik Szoboszlai. He struck accurately with the outside of his foot and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

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Own goal levelled the score

Everton equalised in the 25th minute. A dangerous free-kick delivery by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall caused confusion in Liverpool's penalty area, and Jeremie Frimpong, attempting to intercept the ball, sent it into his own net.

After the draw, Liverpool remained fourth with 22 points, while Everton are eighth with 17 points. Neither team was able to score a winning goal before the final whistle.

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