English football club Liverpool will be without Dutch players Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch for the Champions League match against Belgium’s Brugge. Both players also missed the team’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Gakpo’s injury

Gakpo returned from the international break with a calf injury. Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola clarified that it is an injury to the soleus muscle. According to him, the injury is not serious, but the player will also miss the upcoming Merseyside derby against Everton.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gravenberch’s recovery

Gravenberch continues to recover from a heel fracture and has missed Liverpool’s last three matches. Iraola noted that the midfielder is still in pain and that such injuries can be difficult. The club is trying to find the best way to help the player recover.

After four Champions League matches, Liverpool have nine points and are in eighth place. The team won its first three fixtures before losing to Turkey’s Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

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