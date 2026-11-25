Libya has published in its official gazette an agreement with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea. The document, approved by Libya’s House of Representatives, was released together with a map and geographical coordinates, Anadolu Agency reports.

Completion of procedures

The agreement was approved by Law No. 8 of 2026, published in Issue No. 17 of the official gazette of the Libyan parliament. This completed the formal procedures for the memorandum on the delimitation of maritime zones, which Turkey and Libya’s then Government of National Accord signed in 2019.

The document consists of six articles and two annexes. It defines the boundaries of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones of the two countries through 36 geographical coordinates, distributed equally between their coastlines.

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Terms of interaction

If either party begins negotiations with a third country on exclusive economic zone boundaries that may affect the specified coordinates, it must notify the other party and hold consultations with it.

The agreement also allows for joint arrangements on the use of natural resources that may extend across the exclusive economic zones of both states. The provisions on the delimitation of maritime boundaries and their annexes are not subject to revision or amendment under the mechanism provided for by the document.

On October 20, Libya’s House of Representatives unanimously approved the 2019 memorandum and also revoked its 2020 decision to reject its ratification and its decision to sever political relations with Turkey. The memorandum was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libya’s then Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on November 27, 2019; it entered into force on December 7 of the same year.

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