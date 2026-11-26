Libya has scheduled a tender for 2027 to develop already discovered but undeveloped oil fields, and a bidding round for exploration in 2028. The country seeks to increase oil production despite the unstable security situation, OilPrice reports.

Previous bidding round

Libya’s National Oil Corporation last held a tender for undeveloped fields in 2025 — for the first time in 18 years. According to the publication, five of the 22 blocks offered were awarded to companies including Chevron, Eni, Repsol and QatarEnergy. Exxon and TotalEnergies also participated in the bidding.

In July, Libya’s state oil company reported that, together with Austria’s OMV, it had deemed the Essar oil discovery commercially viable. Its reserves in the upper and lower Sabil formations are estimated at 195 million barrels of oil, while expected production is about 5,000 barrels per day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Obstacles to production

Libya’s National Oil Corporation currently produces about 1.4–1.5 million barrels of oil per day and expects to exceed 2 million barrels per day by 2030. At the same time, various groups use oil fields, export terminals and pipelines as leverage in their confrontation with other forces.

This week, production in the country fell by about 350,000 barrels per day after a group shut a valve on a pipeline transporting oil from Sharara, Libya’s largest oil field. The corporation also said that the forced shutdown of the Hamada pipeline for more than 20 days due to the actions of an armed group caused significant financial losses and a decline in production.

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