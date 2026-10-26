Libya’s Ministry of Transport has announced the lifting of restrictions on the use of airspace that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) imposed in 2015 during the country’s civil war. According to the ministry, the decision was officially adopted on October 23.

Announcement in Doha

As Cyprus Mail reports, ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar announced this during the opening of a meeting of civil aviation officials from Middle Eastern countries in Doha.

Libya’s Tripoli-based Ministry of Transport said in a statement on its verified Facebook page that the decision was the result of notable progress and growing confidence in the capabilities of Libya’s civil aviation sector.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the war for aviation

After the NATO-backed 2011 uprising and the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya descended into chaos. Three years later, a civil war began in the country between armed groups competing for power and dividing the country between eastern and western administrations.

In 2014, fighting at Tripoli International Airport damaged up to 20 aircraft, including Airbus models. Currently, only a few airlines operate flights to and from Libya, mainly to destinations in Tunisia, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Sudan. According to the ministry, the ICAO decision will be circulated to all 193 member states of the organization for implementation.

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