The Lloyd’s Building skyscraper in London, designed by British architect Richard Rogers for the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, was granted Grade I status in December 2011 — the highest category of heritage protection in the United Kingdom. At the time of the decision, the building was 25 years old, making it the youngest site with this status in the country, Polsat News reports.

Engineering systems moved outside

The building on Lime Street in the City of London was constructed over eight years and opened by Queen Elizabeth II in November 1986. The skyscraper is 88 metres high to the roof and has 14 floors. Including the window-cleaning cranes located at the tops of the engineering-system towers, the structure reaches a height of 95.1 metres.

Rogers won the competition to design Lloyd’s of London’s headquarters in 1978. He placed lift shafts, stairwells, water pipes, ventilation ducts and sanitary facilities outside the building’s main volume. This solution made it possible to keep the interior space open and change its layout according to the company’s needs. The central part of the structure became an atrium containing the Underwriting Room, surrounded by open-plan office floors.

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Protected status and lease until 2035

The project was initially received critically: the building was compared to an oil platform, a coffee maker and a motorcycle engine. Its architectural value was later recognised at the state level. About 2.5% of listed monuments in England have Grade I status. Therefore, any changes to the facade, interiors, external pipes or sanitary modules require special permission from the City of London authorities after consultations with Historic England.

Lloyd’s of London built the skyscraper for its own headquarters but later sold it. Since 2013, the building has been owned by the Chinese insurance conglomerate Ping An, which paid £260 million for it. In December 2023, Lloyd’s extended its lease at least until 2035, with an option to extend it until 2040. The building is planned to be renovated over five years to reduce its energy consumption.

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