Aneto glacier in Spain may disappear within a decade — France 24

According to France 24, the glacier on Aneto in Spain may disappear within a decade. The channel reports that it is melting at an extremely rapid pace.

The glacier on Aneto

Aneto is the highest peak in the Spanish Pyrenees. France 24 calls the glacier on it one of the largest in Southern Europe. The editorial team considers the possible disappearance of the glacier another sign of global warming.

France 24 video report

In its brief description, France 24 also notes that this process may tell glaciologists a great deal. Among the related keywords for the report, the channel listed Spain, nature and climate change.

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The video report was published on November 11, 2026, in the Focus programme. It runs for 5 minutes and 13 seconds. The material is labelled as a Europe edition.

The report was prepared by Maud Petit-Jouve, Mathilde Lopinski and Sarah Morris.

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