Forces loyal to Yemen’s government said they repelled a Houthi attack in the Al-Mudarabah area in the southwest of Lahij province. The government-backed Giants Brigades released a video which, they said, shows Houthi fighters retreating after the attack was repelled.

Anadolu Agency reported this on November 14. Most of Lahij is controlled by Yemen’s government. Key roads connecting the temporary capital of Aden with other regions of the country pass through the province, while some of its districts are located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

Strikes in Taiz province

The government-run Saba agency reported airstrikes on Houthi reinforcements in Wadi al-Sahya, in the Al-Shamayatayn district of Taiz province. The agency provided no details about the strikes, and the Houthis did not immediately comment on the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, government forces control the city of Taiz and other parts of the province. At the same time, the Houthis have advanced in recent weeks in the rural and coastal areas of Al-Mokha, Al-Shamayatayn, Al-Ma’afer, Jabal Habashi and Al-Wazi’iyah. According to the correspondent, the Houthis control most of Taiz, while fighting continues for certain areas.

More than 340,000 displaced people

The International Organization for Migration said on November 13 that military escalation since August has displaced more than 340,000 people. Saba separately reported that Yemeni emergency response forces seized a large shipment of drone components that, according to the agency, was headed to the Houthis. The location and time of the operation were not specified.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, including in Taiz province. The Yemeni armed forces said they intend to continue Operation Dawn of Yemen, which, according to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, was launched on October 5 to restore state institutions and retake the capital Sana’a from Houthi control.

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