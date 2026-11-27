The London Metal Exchange (LME) has introduced new rules intended to ease pressure on the market for aluminium available for immediate delivery. Available metal stocks at exchange-registered warehouses have fallen by 51% since the start of the war in Iran in late February, CNBC reports, citing Reuters.

The shortage has led to sharp backwardation, a situation in which aluminium for immediate delivery costs significantly more than three-month contracts. On Monday, the difference between these prices reached $405 per metric tonne, the highest level since 1988.

Stocks are predominantly of Russian origin

About 9% of global aluminium supply comes from the Middle East. At the same time, more than 99% of metal stocks in LME warehouses are of Russian origin. Many Western traders do not want to deal with this metal, further limiting available supply.

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A shortage of aluminium for prompt delivery may raise costs for carmakers, construction companies and can manufacturers. Fixed-price contracts or hedging can protect buyers for some time, but do not necessarily cover an increase in the local premium for metal delivery.

Effect of the new rules

The exchange's new rules effectively make it cheaper to defer delivery for traders borrowing metal from holders of large positions. This is expected to reduce the need to overpay for aluminium available for immediate delivery. After the first overnight session under the new conditions, the difference between the price for immediate and three-month delivery narrowed from $331.50 to $89 per tonne.

ING analysts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson also drew attention to reports that the LME is working to expand the volume of metal that can enter its warehouse system. This includes approving deliveries from an Indonesian producer and shortening the qualification period for new aluminium smelters. In the strategists' view, growing production capacity in Indonesia could eventually ease market tightness, although exchange stocks remain at historically low levels.

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