Researchers at the University of Brasília in Brazil compared the body’s response to physical exertion in 30 adults with long COVID and ten people in a control group who had COVID-19 without prolonged symptoms. According to News-Medical, the long COVID group generally showed slower changes in indicators of muscle oxygenation, heart rate and oxygen consumption during exercise.

Cycle ergometer testing

Participants underwent two cycle ergometer tests: a test with a gradual increase in workload and a constant-load test to the limit of tolerance. Researchers measured oxygen consumption, heart rate, as well as oxy- and deoxyhemoglobin/myoglobin indicators in the vastus lateralis muscle of the right thigh using near-infrared spectroscopy.

In the control group, peak power averaged 126.8 W, compared with 74.1 W in the long COVID group. The mean response time for oxyhemoglobin was 155 seconds versus 112 seconds in the control group; for deoxyhemoglobin, 165 versus 114 seconds; and for heart rate, 136 versus 88 seconds. The oxygen consumption response time was 100 seconds in the long COVID group and 74 seconds in the control group. At the same time, the difference for oxyhemoglobin was on the borderline of statistical significance. Only the difference in the time constant for heart rate was statistically significant, not for oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin or oxygen consumption.

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Association with obesity

Participants with obesity in the long COVID group had a statistically significantly slower oxyhemoglobin response than participants without obesity. After accounting for sex, arterial hypertension and the severity of acute COVID-19, obesity remained a statistically significant predictor of slower oxyhemoglobin kinetics. It was associated with an additional 59.6 seconds for the time constant and 66.8 seconds for the mean response time.

The authors suggest that slower muscle adaptation to oxygen demand may be linked to vascular and metabolic disorders, though these mechanisms were not studied directly. The study has limitations: the sample was small, the control group included only ten people, and participants were not matched for physical activity levels and comorbidities. This does not make it possible to establish a causal relationship between obesity and a slowed muscle response.

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