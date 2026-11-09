Loni, one of five localities in India’s Delhi capital region, has been included in Swiss monitoring company IQAir’s annual list as one of the world’s most polluted places. The Japan Times reports.

Dust after travelling through the city

In Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the Indian capital, cigarette seller Kanwar Singh said that after a short motorcycle ride through the city, his clothes are covered with fine dust. According to the 55-year-old man, the dust gets into his throat and lungs. Singh ran his hands over his clothes, showing the fine dust.

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“In the evening, I drink hot water and gargle... only then can I breathe easily,” he said.

Smog in New Delhi

Air pollution levels in New Delhi rose on Monday. In a Reuters photograph published with the article, people exercise in a garden amid smog.

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