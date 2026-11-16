Lords urge Britain to update crisis planning — The National

The House of Lords Committee on National Resilience said the United Kingdom's emergency planning is outdated, underfunded and untested. As The National writes, the committee's report states that the country is insufficiently prepared for threats that could overlap and cause cascading consequences.

The committee called on the government to prepare a coordinated national resilience strategy within six months and appoint a dedicated minister responsible for this area. Recommendations include an annual statement by the prime minister on the country's readiness for crises.

Risks to supplies

The report's authors consider the United Kingdom particularly vulnerable because of its dependence on key suppliers of food, water, medicines and fertilisers. Committee chair Baroness Coussins warned that a cyberattack could cause power outages, halt transport and lead to food shortages in shops.

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According to her, around 95% of food in the country is sold by only nine retail chains. The committee also reported that the United Kingdom imports 80% of the active ingredient for penicillin antibiotics from China. The country's last antibiotic manufacturing facility closed in 2025.

Preparing the population

The committee recommended restoring domestic production of vital medicines, diversifying supply chains for critical goods and abandoning plans to switch off digital terrestrial television. It also proposed sending information booklets to every household and creating an app modelled on the Finnish one.

The report stressed that the population is ready to respond to emergencies but lacks clear and authoritative information on the necessary actions. The committee noted that the government's Be Ready campaign urges people to keep a three-day supply of essential items. At the same time, the document's authors stated that recovery from cyberattacks already costs the United Kingdom £14.7 billion a year.

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