The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers 26-13 and extended their winning streak in the NFL to five games. The running game played an important role in the victory: running back Blake Corum recorded a career-high 184 yards and scored a touchdown, Sky Sports reports.

Corum dominated in the second half

Corum, who celebrated his 26th birthday, scored a touchdown for the seventh consecutive game. He had 32 rushing attempts — the highest total by an NFL player this season and the most by a Rams running back during head coach Sean McVay's decade-long tenure. He gained 161 yards on 25 attempts in the second half.

Kyren Williams scored another touchdown for the Rams. The team had possession for 23 minutes and 45 seconds in the second half, while the Packers had the ball for only 6 minutes and 15 seconds. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 140 yards, while the team ran the ball 47 times overall. Brandon McManus made four field goals against his former club.

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Two interceptions thrown by Love

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw for 198 yards but turned the ball over twice through interceptions. The Packers suffered their second consecutive loss and have a 6-5 record, while the Rams improved to 7-4 and remained in contention for the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay receiver Christian Watson caught four passes for 65 yards and scored a touchdown, but left the game before halftime with a concussion after a hard collision with Rams safety Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens was ejected from the game.

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