A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Los Angeles area in the United States — the strongest in the region in more than a decade. As Der Spiegel reports, the tremors were recorded on Saturday at around 9:30 a.m. local time. The epicenter was located about six kilometers off the coast of Manhattan Beach, near Los Angeles International Airport, at a depth of about 12 kilometers.

Another tremor two hours later

More than two hours later, the U.S. Geological Survey registered another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5. Its epicenter was also about six kilometers off the coast of Manhattan Beach.

Local media initially reported no casualties or significant damage. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had recorded no injuries or infrastructure damage. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center also reported that there was no tsunami threat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Airport delays

There were initially no noticeable major disruptions at Los Angeles International Airport. About half an hour after the first earthquake, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reported departure and arrival delays of up to 15 minutes.

At the same time, Fox News footage showed airport workers clearing debris from shattered windows. CNN reported falling ceiling-panel elements. Footage circulated by online media also captured car alarms going off in Los Angeles and a Delta Air Lines aircraft making a go-around before landing.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the tremors were a reminder of the persistent likelihood of earthquakes in California. According to NBC News, the region had not recorded earthquakes of this strength since 2014.

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