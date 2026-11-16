South Korea’s Lotte Group has promoted Shin Yoo-yul, the eldest son of group chairman Shin Dong-bin, to president of strategy. He will lead the newly established management strategy office, which will be responsible for medium- and long-term planning, business portfolio reviews, and the introduction of artificial intelligence into the group’s operations.

As Korea Herald reports, Shin Yoo-yul was previously a vice president and headed the future growth office at Lotte Corp. This unit will be reorganized into the management strategy office.

Career in the group

Shin Yoo-yul was born in 1986. Before joining Lotte, he worked at Nomura Securities for more than ten years, starting in 2008. In 2020, he began working at Lotte as head of the Japanese sales teams.

He subsequently held key positions at Japan’s Lotte Holdings, Lotte Financial, and Lotte Real Estate, as well as at South Korea’s Lotte Corp., Lotte Chemical, and Lotte Biologics. Since 2022, when he first took on an executive position, he has been promoted almost every year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shin Yoo-yul participated in the development of Lotte’s biotechnology business. In particular, he was involved in preparations for commercial production at Lotte Biologics’ first plant on its campus in Songdo, Incheon, as well as in securing manufacturing orders for the company’s campus in Syracuse, New York. He also worked to strengthen cooperation between the group’s South Korean and Japanese assets as part of the One Lotte strategy.

Personnel changes at 30 companies

Lotte’s annual personnel reshuffle covered 30 group companies. In total, 153 executives received promotions, including 86 newly appointed executives. Among the newly appointed executives, 44% were people aged 40 to 49.

Another 19 managers received special promotions for business performance, approximately twice as many as a year earlier. Lotte is also changing the management structure of individual companies: Lotte Wellfood will separate the management of its food and confectionery businesses, while Lotte Shopping will introduce separate management for department stores and supermarkets.

Read us on