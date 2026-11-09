Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid announced a $1.75 billion increase in its delayed-draw term loan from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), its largest shareholder. At the same time, the company’s third-quarter results were worse than Wall Street expectations for revenue and loss per share, CNBC reports.

Quarterly results

Lucid’s third-quarter revenue totaled $350 million, compared with an LSEG consensus forecast of $407 million. Loss per share was $2.74, while analysts had expected a loss of $2.28 per share.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $830.9 million from $978.4 million in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $726 million. In the third quarter of 2025, Lucid generated $336.6 million in revenue, while its loss per share was $3.31; adjusted EBITDA loss then stood at $717.7 million.

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Financing and transformation

Lucid said the funds from the PIF are intended to provide it with additional financial flexibility as it implements its transformation plan. The financing is expected to support operations and key investments through the fourth quarter of 2027, including the start of production of a future midsize model.

Following the loan increase, Lucid’s total liquidity is expected to rise to $3.75 billion from $2 billion at the end of the third quarter. These are the first quarterly results since CEO Silvio Napoli, who took over the company in June, presented a restructuring plan.

The plan calls for cost cuts, a $1.4 billion improvement in cash flow this year, and a focus on the robotaxi program with Uber and Nuro, construction of a plant in Saudi Arabia, and a midsize vehicle. The company moved the launch timing for this model from the end of the current year to the second half of next year. Lucid also suspended its forecast and a number of targets in May and plans to present a medium-term plan and new guidance at the beginning of next year.

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