Lufthansa has extended the suspension of flights to Dubai in the UAE until 27 March 2027. The restrictions also apply to flights operated by other Lufthansa Group airlines, including Swiss and Eurowings. As The National reports, passengers on cancelled flights will be offered flexible rebooking options or a full refund.

Flights to Dubai and Riyadh

Singapore Airlines has extended the cancellation of flights to Dubai until 28 February 2027. ITA Airways has suspended flights to Dubai until 30 January 2027 and to Riyadh until 7 January 2027. Cathay Pacific will not operate flights to Dubai and Riyadh until 31 January 2027.

Finnair has extended the suspension of flights to Dubai and Doha until 27 March 2027. Air Canada has suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until the end of March 2027. Virgin Atlantic will not resume flights to Dubai until October 2027, while Korean Air is maintaining the suspension of service between Incheon and Dubai without a specified resumption date.

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Some routes are being resumed

British Airways has already resumed flights between London Heathrow Airport and Dubai International Airport after an eight-month break. At the same time, the airline's flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended: they are not expected before the 2027–2028 winter season. Flights to Riyadh have been cancelled until 11 January 2027, and to Bahrain until the end of March.

KLM has resumed flights to Tel Aviv, but they include a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus, where the crew rests overnight. The carrier is also avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq and part of the Arabian Gulf. KLM flights to Dubai are suspended until 27 March 2027.

Wizz Air has cancelled all flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the winter season. The airline explained that regional airspace restrictions lengthen routes, increase flight times and costs, making the operation of A321neo and A321XLR aircraft commercially unviable under current conditions.

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