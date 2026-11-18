Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman suffered a high-grade knee sprain while with the Nigeria national team. The club said that no timeframe has been set for the 29-year-old footballer’s recovery. The club released the injury statement on Tuesday, November 17.

Injury in national team match

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Nigeria’s medical staff initially described the injury as a minor sprain. Lookman sustained it on Friday during the Super Eagles’ 3-1 victory over Tanzania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match. Thus, the club assesses the injury as more serious than Nigeria’s medical staff initially reported.

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Rehabilitation without a set timeframe

Atletico said that Lookman will undergo physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation. At the same time, the club did not specify how long the procedures and recovery would take. This season, he has played 11 matches in La Liga and scored one goal. The footballer joined the Madrid club in February after moving from Italy’s Atalanta.

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