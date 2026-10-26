Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round of Brazil’s presidential election. He received 51.8% of the vote, while right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.2%, RMF24 reports. The difference between the candidates was about 4.4 million votes.

Bolsonaro plans to challenge the result

Flávio Bolsonaro said he would file a motion to annul the voting results. He criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to extend voting by two hours.

According to Bolsonaro, confusion surrounding the operating hours of polling stations could have affected the election outcome. He called the situation unacceptable.

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Reactions after the vote

After the results were announced, Lula thanked voters for their trust and said that Brazil would not be anyone’s backyard. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said that Lula had saved Brazilian democracy for the second time.

Congratulations to Lula came from the leaders of Mexico, Uruguay and other Latin American countries, as well as from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Lula stated his intention to continue social policies and multilateral international cooperation, while Bolsonaro advocated budget cuts, business-friendly reforms and closer ties with the United States.

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