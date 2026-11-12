Researchers from MIT, Harvard University and other institutions have created the Lumina computer simulation, which reproduces 2 billion years of the Universe’s early history across a space about 1.6 billion light-years wide. The model makes it possible to trace the formation of the first galaxies, the spread of radiation and the gradual transformation of the cosmos into a place more transparent to light, ScienceDaily reports.

From the dark ages to the first galaxies

The simulation begins about 45 million years after the Big Bang, when neutral hydrogen dominated the Universe. Lumina models the interaction of dark matter, gas, stars and radiation. This allows scientists to examine processes at different scales, from large structures of matter to the formation of individual galaxies.

One of the main results was the reproduction of two processes: hydrogen reionization and helium reionization. According to the model’s results, ultraviolet radiation from the first stars and galaxies primarily ionized hydrogen, knocking electrons out of neutral atoms. Ionizing helium requires significantly more energetic radiation, which, according to the researchers, came from active supermassive black holes.

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Half a trillion model elements

Lumina covers a region of the Universe measuring 500 megaparsecs and contains approximately half a trillion individual elements — dark matter particles and gas cells. The developers note that the model has approximately 30 times higher resolution than IllustrisTNG, the previous simulation on which Lumina was based, and covers a volume 100 times larger than previous leading models.

The calculations were performed on the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. At its peak, the computation involved the equivalent of more than 100,000 central processing unit cores and about 15,000 graphics processing units.

The researchers plan to compare Lumina’s results with observations from existing and future telescopes. According to them, the simulation’s large volume makes it possible to create numerous populations of simulated galaxies for such comparisons.

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