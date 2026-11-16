Lumos Labs reported the results of the randomized clinical BRIGHT-Mind trial, in which its Lumosity brain-training program showed greater improvement in overall cognitive measures among healthy adults than an educational video program. According to News-Medical, the results are planned to be presented on November 18, 2026, at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston, United States.

How the study was conducted

The study involved 801 people aged 25 to 80. For 12 weeks, participants trained at home: one group used Lumosity, while the other used an educational video program. The primary analysis included 677 participants.

Cognitive functions were assessed using a separate battery of 12 tests that participants did not practice during training. Results improved more in the Lumosity group than in the comparison group; the p-value was 0.00032. According to the authors' assessment, the difference between the groups was approximately comparable to the gap in test scores between people with an age difference of about 6.7 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Participants' assessment

According to Lumos Labs, the effect was similar among participants aged 25 to 80. In addition, 70% of people in the Lumosity group reported improvements in concentration, memory, and the ability to think clearly on the Patient Global Impression of Improvement scale. In the educational video group, 46% of participants reported such changes.

The company noted that the control group also performed a mentally stimulating computer activity every day. This design was intended to account for the possible impact of participants' overall engagement or their expectations on the results.

Read us on