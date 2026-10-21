In South Africa, former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla told the Hampape Commission that she had never called the then special director of the National Prosecuting Authority, Silas Ramaite, with instructions to impose a moratorium on criminal prosecutions in TRC-related cases. She gave the testimony on 21 October 2026, Daily Maverick reports.

Conflicting testimony about the call

Ramaite, who was then responsible for TRC-related cases at the National Prosecuting Authority, had previously told the commission that on 11 November 2004, Mabandla informed him about the creation of an external mechanism, the Amnesty Task Team, and the introduction of a moratorium pending the adoption of relevant guidelines. According to him, he then instructed Anton Ackermann, head of the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, to suspend the investigations.

As Ramaite claimed, the call came shortly before the planned arrest of former apartheid-era police minister Adriaan Vlok, former police commissioner Johan van der Merwe and others in the case concerning the attempted murder by poisoning of Reverend Frank Chikane in 1989. Ramaite called the Chikane case a “diversionary tactic” to halt all cases and said he was unhappy with executive interference.

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Mabandla’s position and that of other witnesses

Mabandla rejected claims that she or anyone from her ministry had made such a call. She said that she had consulted former National Prosecuting Authority head Vusi Pikoli while trying to recall the circumstances of the matter. According to Mabandla, after checking the dates with her legal team, she found that she had been in Bangui, Central African Republic, on the day of the alleged call. At the same time, she said she had no records that could confirm this.

Ackermann previously testified that on the morning before the arrests of Vlok and van der Merwe, he received a call from Jan Wagenaar, a representative of former apartheid-era generals. He allegedly said that Mabandla would contact him regarding the case. Later, according to Ackermann’s account, an unidentified employee from the minister’s office told him to suspend the case, but he replied that the minister did not have such authority. After that, Ramaite, according to Ackermann’s testimony, ordered all TRC cases to be suspended.

Ackermann also said that Wagenaar had told him of an allegedly reached political decision following a meeting between leaders of the African National Congress and former president Frederik Willem de Klerk. Former president Thabo Mbeki denied meeting de Klerk or the generals to conclude secret agreements.

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