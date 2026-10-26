In Caracas, Venezuela, opposition leader María Corina Machado said she was ready to hold talks with interim president Delcy Rodríguez after returning to the country from exile, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Readiness for dialogue

Machado’s spokeswoman, Claudia Macero, said on Union Radio that the opposition leader was ready to sit down for talks not only with Rodríguez but also with other interlocutors if necessary. According to her, the conversation should take place before the country, transparently and with a defined agenda.

Machado arrived in Caracas on Sunday, October 25, after nearly a year in exile. Her return was accompanied by thousands of supporters: people with Venezuelan flags lined highways, toll booths and city streets. She entered the capital in a convoy of cars and motorcycles.

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EU reaction and elections

The European Union welcomed Machado’s return. EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni expressed hope that the Venezuelan authorities and all political forces would use this opportunity for an inclusive dialogue led by Venezuelans themselves, with the aim of holding free and fair elections.

Venezuela’s interim government has promised to hold elections but has not yet announced a voting date. Machado’s Vente Venezuela party seeks elections in 2027 and for the politician to be allowed to take part in them. According to the outlet, after leaving Venezuela last December, Machado unsuccessfully tried to return to the country at least seven times.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Rodríguez became interim president after Nicolás Maduro was captured as a result of a US military operation and imprisoned in the United States nine months ago.

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